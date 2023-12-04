Create New Account
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - MICHAEL YON
Published 18 hours ago

“We’re Taking Names” - Special Forces Veteran’s Warning To All Law Enforcement & Military

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW FRIDAY DECEMBER 01, 2023 EPISODE #3844 8AM


Special Guests: • Michael Yon, Combat correspondent, Author & Photographer


Website: • http://MichaelYon.com https://michaelyon.locals.com/


Social Media: • Twitter: @Michael_Yon • GETTR: @michaelyon1776

After the world war will come the famine and then the plagues. Yet, prayer can mitigate the chastisement

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/07/13/after-the-world-war-will-come-the-famine-and-then-the-plagues-yet-prayer-can-mitigate-the-chastisement/

preparepete santilli showmilitary invasionmichael yonchicoms crossing the border en masse

