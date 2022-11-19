Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It is a DISASTER! Time to clean SHOP : Part 1 | Adventures In Reality
60 views
channel image
Adventures in reality
Published 10 days ago |

For FAR too long my shop has been relegated to a catch all of personal belongings while we have worked on remodeling the house. IT IS TIME TO CHANGE THIS! I have many projects to do and in order to be productive this situation has to be rectified. Thank you for watching.

Keywords
preppinggardeninghomesteadingorganic farmingpreparedness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket