2023.01.30 The verdict on the Wei Lihong case attests New Federal State of China's mission to take down the CCP; our good deeds and investment via the farms are sound, and it will be a future reference case in the western legal system.

九指妖案件的结论证明新中国联邦在灭共，在干正事，投资是好的，会成为案例。





