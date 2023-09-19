Preachers as the Unused Weapon In This War

We are in an existential fight. And the Pastor's are playing it safe -- for the most part. Nothing will turn this country around unless the pulpits start stinging the ears of America and that includes talking about the "forbidden" subjects that Jesus Christ talked about (that I cover here at Bloodandfaith.com). No one wants to be "accused," but was not Jesus Christ accused? And Peter and Paul and the prophets? If you are not being accused, you've already surrendered.

