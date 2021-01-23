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CDC Stops Reporting Vaccine Side Effects, Kansas Nurses Refuse to Give Jab, Earth Changes, and More 01.22.2021
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1883 views • January 23, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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CDC Stops Reporting on Experimental COVID mRNA Injection Side Effects
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/cdc-stops-reporting-on-experimental-covid-mrna-injection-side-effects/
Related: https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/vaccine-deaths-no-coincidence-kennedy.html
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Nurses in Kansas Refuse to Give Experimental COVID Injections – They Value Life Over their Jobs
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/nurses-in-kansas-refuse-to-give-experimental-covid-injections-they-value-life-over-their-jobs/
Related: https://nypost.com/2021/01/16/kansas-nurses-refuse-to-give-covid-19-vaccines/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.22.2021):
Ten Things You Need to Know about the Experimental COVID Vaccines
https://www.globalresearch.ca/10-things-you-need-know-about-experimental-covid-vaccines/5734303
--
2020 Eruption of Mount Vesuvius (FrigidusMedicane)
https://hypotheticalvolcanoes.fandom.com/wiki/2020_Eruption_of_Mount_Vesuvius_(FrigidusMedicane)
--
Mount Popo: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/heres-another-mexicos-colossus-and-most.html?m=1
--
Australia Heat: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/temperatures-across-southeast-australia.html?m=1
--
Another earthquake swarm hits Mount Hood stratovolcano in Oregon
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/earthquake-swarm-mount-hood-oregon.html
--
Is NOAA Preparing for Volcanic Activity In the United States? https://youtu.be/NTQ41IxMPjY
--
3 dead in military helicopter crash were experienced pilots
https://apnews.com/article/new-york-helicopter-crashes-us-news-rochester-afghanistan-303841ca69392035ad7c3c5411e4e480
--
Biden Cabinet | New US Presidential Line of Succession: https://youtu.be/5jvPgs9iaHs
--
EU To Implement Block-Wide Vaccine Passport Standard
https://www.technocracy.news/eu-to-implement-block-wide-vaccine-passport-standard/
--
Harsh Lockdowns In UK Fail To Curtail COVID-19 Infections
https://www.technocracy.news/harsh-lockdowns-in-uk-fail-to-curtail-covid-19-infections/
--
Language barriers, wariness make vaccinating immigrants hard
https://apnews.com/article/language-migrant-workers-immigration-coronavirus-pandemic-california-4565a299c825f013ee43d07cdfa019a8
--
Fauci unleashed: Doc takes ‘liberating’ turn at center stage
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-donald-trump-anthony-fauci-coronavirus-pandemic-3302cb16913322f5d7c71ebf47cdd82b
--
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-693bb5e5fab573efc4011fa6ad5dbb47
--
Denmark suspends Dubai flights amid doubts over virus tests
https://apnews.com/article/dubai-united-arab-emirates-denmark-middle-east-coronavirus-pandemic-a7f8ba15e5b517dab12c1a96efffd020
--
YouTube bans German channel that spread virus misinformation
https://apnews.com/article/misinformation-germany-coronavirus-pandemic-87d59ab59cc194d3b674e2f44a87dd47
--
National Guard: https://youtu.be/wrwAIZgUsYs
--
Biden to deploy FEMA, National Guard
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/15/biden-to-deploy-fema-national-guard-to-set-up-covid-vaccine-clinics-across-the-us.html
--
'No jab, no job' work contracts
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jan/14/pimlico-plumbers-to-introduce-no-jab-no-job-work-contracts-covid
--
Japan suicides:
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/01/17/national/social-issues/japan-coronavirus-suicide/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
CDC Stops Reporting on Experimental COVID mRNA Injection Side Effects
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/cdc-stops-reporting-on-experimental-covid-mrna-injection-side-effects/
Related: https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/vaccine-deaths-no-coincidence-kennedy.html
--
Nurses in Kansas Refuse to Give Experimental COVID Injections – They Value Life Over their Jobs
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/nurses-in-kansas-refuse-to-give-experimental-covid-injections-they-value-life-over-their-jobs/
Related: https://nypost.com/2021/01/16/kansas-nurses-refuse-to-give-covid-19-vaccines/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.22.2021):
Ten Things You Need to Know about the Experimental COVID Vaccines
https://www.globalresearch.ca/10-things-you-need-know-about-experimental-covid-vaccines/5734303
--
2020 Eruption of Mount Vesuvius (FrigidusMedicane)
https://hypotheticalvolcanoes.fandom.com/wiki/2020_Eruption_of_Mount_Vesuvius_(FrigidusMedicane)
--
Mount Popo: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/heres-another-mexicos-colossus-and-most.html?m=1
--
Australia Heat: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/temperatures-across-southeast-australia.html?m=1
--
Another earthquake swarm hits Mount Hood stratovolcano in Oregon
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/earthquake-swarm-mount-hood-oregon.html
--
Is NOAA Preparing for Volcanic Activity In the United States? https://youtu.be/NTQ41IxMPjY
--
3 dead in military helicopter crash were experienced pilots
https://apnews.com/article/new-york-helicopter-crashes-us-news-rochester-afghanistan-303841ca69392035ad7c3c5411e4e480
--
Biden Cabinet | New US Presidential Line of Succession: https://youtu.be/5jvPgs9iaHs
--
EU To Implement Block-Wide Vaccine Passport Standard
https://www.technocracy.news/eu-to-implement-block-wide-vaccine-passport-standard/
--
Harsh Lockdowns In UK Fail To Curtail COVID-19 Infections
https://www.technocracy.news/harsh-lockdowns-in-uk-fail-to-curtail-covid-19-infections/
--
Language barriers, wariness make vaccinating immigrants hard
https://apnews.com/article/language-migrant-workers-immigration-coronavirus-pandemic-california-4565a299c825f013ee43d07cdfa019a8
--
Fauci unleashed: Doc takes ‘liberating’ turn at center stage
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-donald-trump-anthony-fauci-coronavirus-pandemic-3302cb16913322f5d7c71ebf47cdd82b
--
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-693bb5e5fab573efc4011fa6ad5dbb47
--
Denmark suspends Dubai flights amid doubts over virus tests
https://apnews.com/article/dubai-united-arab-emirates-denmark-middle-east-coronavirus-pandemic-a7f8ba15e5b517dab12c1a96efffd020
--
YouTube bans German channel that spread virus misinformation
https://apnews.com/article/misinformation-germany-coronavirus-pandemic-87d59ab59cc194d3b674e2f44a87dd47
--
National Guard: https://youtu.be/wrwAIZgUsYs
--
Biden to deploy FEMA, National Guard
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/15/biden-to-deploy-fema-national-guard-to-set-up-covid-vaccine-clinics-across-the-us.html
--
'No jab, no job' work contracts
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jan/14/pimlico-plumbers-to-introduce-no-jab-no-job-work-contracts-covid
--
Japan suicides:
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/01/17/national/social-issues/japan-coronavirus-suicide/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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