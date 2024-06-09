Artillery crews of Zapad Group of Forces wipe out one more Abrams tank in Avdeyevka direction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer crews deployed Krasnopol high-precision projectile from a closed firing position and wiped out the AFU M1 Abrams tank. The Orlan-30 UAV team provided accurate targeting and target engagement control.
Source @
MoD Russia
