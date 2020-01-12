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Google / Youtube Censors The Number 1 Podcast in World History
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25 views • January 12, 2020
Platform breaks its own algorithm to shadowban biggest podcast in history
Infowars.com - January 10, 2020
Alex Jones responds to Google /Youtube’s recent action of removing The Alex Jones Returns / Joe Rogan podcast from his most viewed playlist. Google wants to rewrite history in favor of the globalists.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/google-youtube-censors-the-number-1-podcast-in-world-history/
Infowars.com - January 10, 2020
Alex Jones responds to Google /Youtube’s recent action of removing The Alex Jones Returns / Joe Rogan podcast from his most viewed playlist. Google wants to rewrite history in favor of the globalists.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/google-youtube-censors-the-number-1-podcast-in-world-history/
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