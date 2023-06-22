THE INTENTIONAL DESTRUCTION OF OUR COUNTRY HOSTED BY LANCE MIGLIACCIO & GEORGE BALLOUTINE |EP103

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THE BIG MIG SHOWWEDNESDAY JUNE 21, 2023
EPISODE #103- #3517- 8PM
END MILITARY WOKEISM
ONLY BIDENS, CLINTONS, OBAMAS, & RINOS ARE ABOVE THE LAW
DISMANTLE THE FBI
THEY ALL KNEW THAT HILLARY CLINTON MANUFACTURED A FAKE SCANDAL TO FALSELY TIE DONALD TRUMP TO RUSSIA. THIS WAS NEVER GIVEN TO THE FISA COURT...
BARACK OBAMA KNEW, JOE BIDEN KNEW, JAMES COMEY KNEW, LORETTA LYNCH KNEW
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