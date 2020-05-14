77-Year Old Barber Takes on Tyrant Gov Gretchen Whitmer

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It is FRICKIN' Pitiful that a man has to get a stinkin' lawyer in order to defend his right to live life and conduct the affairs of his own business. It just BURNS ME UP! SCREW licenses! Screw the "authority" of tyrants. Screw adults treating other adults like children and threatening to punish them if they don't comply. When are we gonna wake up??? If you wanna reach out to Karl:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-owosso-barber-karl-manke
https://www.facebook.com/Karl-Mankes-Barber-Beauty-Shop-101824349623/
https://www.karlmanke.com/
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