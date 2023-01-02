D O'Connor Are You Ready For The Unexpected Events of This Year Facing The Imminent Labour Pains!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered Dec 31, 2022
A Personal testimony by Professor Daniel O'Connor. Do you not feel ready for what is coming? Perhaps for World War III, the Warning, the Great Persecution, the Reign of the Antichrist, the 3 Days of Darkness and other Great Chastisements? Do you ever feel tempted to panic upon considering what will soon come upon the earth—what even Pope Francis himself just yesterday, in his homily for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, described as “omens of even greater destruction and desolation” than the war, famine, plague, etc., than we have been recently experiencing?
Source: https://dsdoconnor.com/
📖End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GR5b6_PKS0A
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.