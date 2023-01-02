D O'Connor Are You Ready For The Unexpected Events of This Year Facing The Imminent Labour Pains!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Premiered Dec 31, 2022

A Personal testimony by Professor Daniel O'Connor. Do you not feel ready for what is coming? Perhaps for World War III, the Warning, the Great Persecution, the Reign of the Antichrist, the 3 Days of Darkness and other Great Chastisements? Do you ever feel tempted to panic upon considering what will soon come upon the earth—what even Pope Francis himself just yesterday, in his homily for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, described as “omens of even greater destruction and desolation” than the war, famine, plague, etc., than we have been recently experiencing?

Source: https://dsdoconnor.com/





📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GR5b6_PKS0A