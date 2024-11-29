"Crossing Over"....with brother Dan

NOTE ERROR CORRECTION: AT 8:22, DAN JUST READ A SCRIPTURE WRONG. SCRIPTURE EXODUS 14:18 STATES, "THE EGYPTIANS WILL 'KNOW' THAT I AM THE LORD" - DAN ACCIDENTALLY SAID "THE EGYPTIANS WILL 'NOT KNOW' THAT I AM THE LORD" - THE LORD POINTED IT OUT TO HIM SO WE ARE NOTING IT HERE.





Dan looked up how to pronounce the one place in scripture:

Deuteronomy 31:8

The LORD Himself goes before you; He will be with you. He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid or discouraged.”





Exodus 14





Romans 10:17 So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.





A Word that the Lord gave Dan:

When standing at the sink, the Lord spoke and said to me, “Your circumstances are not your own...they are mine.” Trust me.













