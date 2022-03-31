Ron Johnson Brings the Evidence Against Crooked Joe with a $ Million Dollar Hunter Biden Receipt

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"At the time of this transfer in November 2017, Hunter Biden was already invested in and providing management for Hudson West Three. So a company that was effectively an arm of the Chinese government transferred $1 million in November 2017 to a company that Hunter Biden is managing and is invested in."