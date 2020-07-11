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Thurman Munson Died A Day After His Final At Bat Strikeout
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23 views • July 11, 2020
• Thurman Lee Munson = 223 (ALW Kabbalah), (June 7, 1947 – August 2, 1979) was an American professional baseball catcher who played 11 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) with the New York Yankees, from 1969 until his death in 1979.

• Munsoned

munsoned (v.) - to be up a creek without a paddle; to have the whole world in the palm of your hand and blow it. a figure of speech.

"So-called official version of history":

Munson had been flying for over a year and purchased a Cessna Citation I/SP jet so he could fly home to his family in Canton on off-days. On the afternoon of Thursday, August 2, 1979, he was practicing takeoffs and landings at the Akron-Canton Regional Airport with friend Jerry Anderson and flight instructor Dave Hall. Shortly after 3:40 pm EDT, Munson had received clearance for takeoff and three touch-and-go landings on Runway 23, which were completed.

While on approach for the fourth and final landing on a different runway (19), Munson did not extend the flaps and allowed the aircraft to sink too low before increasing engine power, causing the jet to clip a tree and fall short of the runway. The plane then hit a tree stump and burst into flames, on Greensburg Road, 870 feet (265 m) short of runway 19.

Hall = 33 (English Ordinal) and Anderson both survived the accident. Hall received burns on his arms and hands, and Anderson received burns on his face, arm and neck. Munson suffered a broken neck from the impact and would have most likely suffered from quadriplegia had he lived. Munson died of asphyxiation due to the inhalation of superheated air and toxic substances.

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1979plane crashthurman munsonnew york yankeesmasonic ritualsmunsoned
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