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TEXAS STATE SENATOR BOB HALL ON DANGERS OF TAKING COVID VACCINE
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101 views • May 31, 2021
Retired airforce captain, current Texas senator Bob Hall address the state Senate committee about dangers associated with the covid vaccine and the view that no one should be either coerced, forced or influenced, to take this vaccine. Decision should be left to individuals and it should be known that FDA has not approved these, these are only released as emergency measure, and the vaccine makers will take no responsibility nor be liable for any death or injury. Also, that more damage and death is happening because of these vaccines than from all previous non-covid vaccines.
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