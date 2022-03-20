CCP Spokesperson Zhao Lijian Calls the US and NATO Hypocritical

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03/17/2022 When asked about the Chinese Communist Party’s position on the civilian casualties and humanitarian situation in #Ukraine at the regular press conference on March 17, #CCP spokesperson #ZhaoLijian brought up the civilian casualties in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Palestine and thereby denounced the US and NATO as hypocritical in their support for Ukraine.