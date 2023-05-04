Play it, Vivek! Because we all need to smile.

Vivek: "My piano teacher as a kid gave me a biography of Ronald Reagan & told me to read it. 20 years later, I’m playing her favorite piece at a house party in New Hampshire after giving a speech about how we’ll revive Reagan’s spirit. I wish she were here!"
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1653902343174254592
