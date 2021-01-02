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MASK WHISTLEBLOWERS TELL ALL
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517 views • January 02, 2021
These ARE the professional EXPERTS that set the policies for mask wearing & what type of mask in industry, business, Government & Health Care to OSHA standards. Tammy Clark and Kristen Meghan talk masks and health risks. Exposing government agencies and holding them accountable.
Government trained OSHA mask experts Tammy Clark & Kristen Meghan join Del in-studio to break down vital info on masks, PPE, and their role in #Covid19 prevention. Every adult on this planet wearing a mask needs to hear this riveting discussion.
source
https://thehighwire.com/videos/mask-whistleblowers-tell-all/
Government trained OSHA mask experts Tammy Clark & Kristen Meghan join Del in-studio to break down vital info on masks, PPE, and their role in #Covid19 prevention. Every adult on this planet wearing a mask needs to hear this riveting discussion.
source
https://thehighwire.com/videos/mask-whistleblowers-tell-all/
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