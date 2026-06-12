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IDF showing Israeli Air Force airstrikes targeting 5 Hezbollah rocket launchers that were used to fire rockets at Israeli troops in southern Lebanon : (
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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⚡️ — WATCH: The IDF has released footage showing Israeli Air Force airstrikes targeting five Hezbollah rocket launchers that were used to fire rockets at Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

@IntelSlava

Adding:

🚨⚔️ Handala hacks California water facilities after US destroys Iran's water reservoirs

In a decisive cyber retaliation, the Iran-backed Handala hacking group breached California's water infrastructure – striking back at America's own taps.

👉 Two days ago, US rockets destroyed water sources in Sirik, "inflicting forced thirst and suffering in 50‑degree heat," Handala said.

🔴 "We could have easily cut off the water to American cities just as your foolish president did. But our path is different. This is your warning."

"Today, every assault will be met within hours by a far more devastating blow to your own infrastructure."

Adding:

Bulldozers & ceasefires: How Israel is carving out its ‘Greater Israel’ land grab

Satellite imagery and on-the-ground accounts reveal a pattern of Israel’s increased military entrenchment in pursuit of its voracious long-held territorial ambitions, reports Middle East Eye.

Defying the illusion of temporary occupation, from Lebanon’s southern hills to Syria’s strategic heights, Israel is methodically reshaping a permanent foothold.

👁 Lebanon: architecture of permanence

Israel’s October 2024 invasion of Lebanon, framed as a response to Hezbollah’s solidarity with Gaza, quickly morphed into something more enduring.

🔴 satellite data shows rapid fortification at five key hilltop positions along the 79km border

🔴 between January and November 2025, roads were widened, earth berms elevated, new watchtowers constructed, and accommodation capacity increased substantially

🔴 Bases at Labbouneh and Tal Dowary offer commanding views over villages now emptied, leveraging former UNIFIL tracks for logistics

🔴 Perimeters have expanded, new roads have been cut, and vehicle presence has surged

These are all hardly the hallmarks of a temporary stay.

Israel’s latest US-backed ceasefire proposal notably omits full withdrawal from what is now roughly a fifth of Lebanon.

An attempt to sever the south from the rest of the country, dressed as security needs, fits a broader ‘Greater Israel” vision - aka blatant outlaw-style land grab.

By razing buildings, degrading farmland, and building permanent infrastructure during lulls in fighting, Israel converts military gains into faits accomplis.

⚔️ Syria: strongholds & annexation

In Syria, after the US-backed ouster of Assad in late 2024, Israel swiftly moved in to permanently occupy the Golan Heights and partially annex southern Quneitra province.

♦ Israel stormed into the UN buffer zone and beyond, grabbing Mount Hermon’s summit and establishing a 70km line of control to the Yarmouk River

♦ At least 10 new bases and outposts now dot Quneitra, Daraa, and Damascus countryside provinces

♦ Satellite imagery reveals earth fortifications, paved roads linking positions to the Golan Heights, and enlarged former Syrian army sites turned into Israeli strongholds complete with berms, watchtowers, and staging areas like Jubata al-Khashab

These practices mirror those in Gaza and the West Bank, with demolitions, mine-laying, agricultural destruction, and displacement.

Ceasefires and diplomatic talks have repeatedly served as cover for the land annexation.


@geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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