The USA Has Been Through Hell, Except Florida (Who Has a Wakeup Coming)

What freedom-loving people from the other 50 states have been through reads like the script of a bad movie. They're exhausted from fighting for their children's future, the free market system, and all civil liberties. But Florida has had it good, and they need to wake up and organize! Here's how. Get on the waitlist for the tour here: https://takeactionforfreedom.com/fltour/





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