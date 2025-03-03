Dr. Robert Malone: Resist PsyWar Indoctrination

Today, governments, intelligence agencies, news media outlets, NGOs, and other organizations with vast financial resources relentlessly wage psychological warfare on the global population using techniques and weapons that overwhelm the public—most of whom are unaware of their existence. Rick Wiles' guest today is someone many of you remember from the COVID-19 era. Dr. Robert Malone is a pioneering virologist and immunologist, as well as the original inventor of mRNA delivery and vaccination technology—groundbreaking work that has shaped modern medicine. With a distinguished career spanning clinical research, regulatory affairs, and federal project management, Dr. Malone has been a vocal advocate for integrity in science and medicine. He is also the co-founder of the Malone Institute, which is dedicated to restoring trust in government and the biological sciences. He and his wife, Jill, are the co-authors of a provocative new book, PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order.





Rick Wiles, Dr. Robert Malone. Airdate 3/3/25





