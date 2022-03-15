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Whose Children Are They? Yours or the Government? (4 Trailers + info!) [15.03.2022]
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150 views • March 15, 2022
Exposing the Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Agenda and other Sick Satanic things in the Western Schools..
A high quality, professional and persuasive groundbreaking documentary featuring brave teachers, empowered parents, and front-line experts who pull back the curtain about what is truly happening in our public schools today.
Is the groundbreaking and powerfully persuasive documentary featuring brave teachers, empowered parents, and front-line experts who pull back the curtain about what is truly happening in our public schools today.
http://whosechildrenarethey.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Whose-Children-Are-They-104484188786519
https://twitter.com/WhoseChildren
https://www.instagram.com/WhoseChildrenAreThey/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRUGO5ax8sPkCIRb5skYbJw/videos
1
Rebecca Friedrich Whose Children Are They Teaser Trailer Part 1
1,682 views Jan 6, 2022
Is a high quality, professional and persuasive groundbreaking documentary featuring brave teachers, empowered parents, and front-line experts who pull back the curtain about what is truly happening in our public schools today.
https://youtu.be/ojV23j8rlXk
2
Rebecca Friedrich Whose Children Are They? - Sizzle Trailer part 2
14,831 views Jan 24, 2022
https://youtu.be/WqUEGF4CDc4
3
Rebecca Friedrich Whose Children Are They? | Official Trailer part 3
57,266 views Jan 26, 2022
https://youtu.be/litOHblfPaA
4
Rebecca Friedrich Whose Children Are They? - Mama Bear Spot part 4
1,883 views Mar 9, 2022
A high quality, professional and persuasive groundbreaking documentary featuring brave teachers, empowered parents, and front-line experts who pull back the curtain about what is truly happening in our public schools today.
https://youtu.be/pDdIkYiD-zU
--
Florida Citizens’ Alliance - 484 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/FloridaCitizens%E2%80%99Alliance/about
Rebecca Friedrichs - Florida Citizens’ Alliance
760 views Apr 19, 2021 - 485 subscribers
https://youtu.be/ys7Y-lInzYQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiTBZa1HDj1vYko2soyzSkg
https://twitter.com/4KidsandCountry/status/1502654109995966469/photo/1
https://twitter.com/WhoseChildren
http://whosechildrenarethey.com
https://twitter.com/4kidsandcountry
---------------
The Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Agenda by San Francisco Gay choir: 'We're Coming for your children ...
20.5K subscribers 38,696 views Jul 8, 2021
https://youtu.be/8TzbImZkZ-g
--
Pedophile lgbtqia: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pedophile%20lgbtqia&;kind=video
The Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Psychopaths Want Your Children! [21.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mhJ665CRHF3B/
Satanist Pedophile Adrenochrome Hungry Joe Biden grooming children 16.08.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BGgLvtbaFLBb/
--
And the Sick Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda in Denmark were a few of the Danish 'Freedom Fighters' support the Sick Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda in Plain Sight.
- Are many politicians sick sexually derailed? (YES)
- Is it an old 'culture' in Denmark? (YES)
- Was Denmark the first country in the world that released the porn? (YES)
- Was Denmark throughout the world's Mecca for child pornography? (YES)
- Was child porn legally in Denmark for 11 years? (YES)
- Are the other politicians silent about this relationship? (YES)
- Are they then part of this pedophile Agenda? (YES)
- Does the elite hold your hand over each other? (YES)
- Is the legal system rotten and corrupt? (YES)
- Are things connected? (YES)
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
A high quality, professional and persuasive groundbreaking documentary featuring brave teachers, empowered parents, and front-line experts who pull back the curtain about what is truly happening in our public schools today.
Is the groundbreaking and powerfully persuasive documentary featuring brave teachers, empowered parents, and front-line experts who pull back the curtain about what is truly happening in our public schools today.
http://whosechildrenarethey.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Whose-Children-Are-They-104484188786519
https://twitter.com/WhoseChildren
https://www.instagram.com/WhoseChildrenAreThey/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRUGO5ax8sPkCIRb5skYbJw/videos
1
Rebecca Friedrich Whose Children Are They Teaser Trailer Part 1
1,682 views Jan 6, 2022
Is a high quality, professional and persuasive groundbreaking documentary featuring brave teachers, empowered parents, and front-line experts who pull back the curtain about what is truly happening in our public schools today.
https://youtu.be/ojV23j8rlXk
2
Rebecca Friedrich Whose Children Are They? - Sizzle Trailer part 2
14,831 views Jan 24, 2022
https://youtu.be/WqUEGF4CDc4
3
Rebecca Friedrich Whose Children Are They? | Official Trailer part 3
57,266 views Jan 26, 2022
https://youtu.be/litOHblfPaA
4
Rebecca Friedrich Whose Children Are They? - Mama Bear Spot part 4
1,883 views Mar 9, 2022
A high quality, professional and persuasive groundbreaking documentary featuring brave teachers, empowered parents, and front-line experts who pull back the curtain about what is truly happening in our public schools today.
https://youtu.be/pDdIkYiD-zU
--
Florida Citizens’ Alliance - 484 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/FloridaCitizens%E2%80%99Alliance/about
Rebecca Friedrichs - Florida Citizens’ Alliance
760 views Apr 19, 2021 - 485 subscribers
https://youtu.be/ys7Y-lInzYQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiTBZa1HDj1vYko2soyzSkg
https://twitter.com/4KidsandCountry/status/1502654109995966469/photo/1
https://twitter.com/WhoseChildren
http://whosechildrenarethey.com
https://twitter.com/4kidsandcountry
---------------
The Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Agenda by San Francisco Gay choir: 'We're Coming for your children ...
20.5K subscribers 38,696 views Jul 8, 2021
https://youtu.be/8TzbImZkZ-g
--
Pedophile lgbtqia: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pedophile%20lgbtqia&;kind=video
The Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Psychopaths Want Your Children! [21.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mhJ665CRHF3B/
Satanist Pedophile Adrenochrome Hungry Joe Biden grooming children 16.08.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BGgLvtbaFLBb/
--
And the Sick Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda in Denmark were a few of the Danish 'Freedom Fighters' support the Sick Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda in Plain Sight.
- Are many politicians sick sexually derailed? (YES)
- Is it an old 'culture' in Denmark? (YES)
- Was Denmark the first country in the world that released the porn? (YES)
- Was Denmark throughout the world's Mecca for child pornography? (YES)
- Was child porn legally in Denmark for 11 years? (YES)
- Are the other politicians silent about this relationship? (YES)
- Are they then part of this pedophile Agenda? (YES)
- Does the elite hold your hand over each other? (YES)
- Is the legal system rotten and corrupt? (YES)
- Are things connected? (YES)
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Keywords
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