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Prof. Scoglio at the NO Paura Day: 'stay away from recombinants'
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32 views • March 29, 2021
Nobel prize candidate prof. Stefano Scoglio speaks on January 30th, 2021 at the NO PAURA DAY event in Cesena, Italy.
He tells us exactly what is wrong with the recombinant NON-vax (AstraZeneca but also Pfizer, Moderna and all the rest). From auto immuno diseases to potassium chloride poisoning. Bottom line, he says,
STAY AWAY FROM IT.
He tells us exactly what is wrong with the recombinant NON-vax (AstraZeneca but also Pfizer, Moderna and all the rest). From auto immuno diseases to potassium chloride poisoning. Bottom line, he says,
STAY AWAY FROM IT.
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