SAY IT AIN'T SO - QUESTIONS ABOUT DR POORNIMA WAGH'S CREDENTIALS

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SHE MAY BE LEGITIMATE - BUT THERE ARE SOME HURDLES TO CLEAR
Bill Huston Podcast - https://apocalypticyoga.substack.com/p/poornima-wagh-is-a-fraud
The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell
Who Is Poornima Wagh? And Why Is The "Press" Doing Such A Poor Job Vetting Stories?
https://starfirecodes.substack.com/p/who-is-poornima-wagh-and-why-is-the?triedSigningIn=true
Planet Waves FM - Eric F. Coppolino
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/charlatans-web
Mirrored - Remarque88