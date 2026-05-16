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Poop-Promoting and Hydrating "Happy Meal"
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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4 views • Today

Video going over a high-fiber & hydrating meal that also paradoxically boosts the "happy" neurotransmitter, serotonin, even though not high in amino acids as found in animal protein.

To also be able to eat this well by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

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Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of

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To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at

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To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit

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Find Me on Instagram at

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To visit my Kettle & Fire bone broth referral link, visit

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Keywords
dietary fiberconstipation remediesdr jack krusefoods highest in fiberfiber fueldfoods highest in serotonin
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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