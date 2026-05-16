Poop-Promoting and Hydrating "Happy Meal"

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Video going over a high-fiber & hydrating meal that also paradoxically boosts the "happy" neurotransmitter, serotonin, even though not high in amino acids as found in animal protein.
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Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of
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To visit my Kettle & Fire bone broth referral link, visit
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