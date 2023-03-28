Did Adam and Eve’s wisdom and understanding save humanity? 3-24-23





Job chapter 28 verse 28 states, ‘“And he said to the man, “Behold, the fear of the Lord, that is wisdom; and to depart from evil that is understanding.”’ Genesis chapter 3 verses 9 and 10 state, ‘”But the LORD God called to the man, and said to him, “Where are you?” And he said, “I heard the sound of thee in the garden, and I was afraid, because I was naked; and I hid myself.” Adam and Eve right away showed fear of the LORD God, and departed from evil, wisdom and understanding. It is interesting to wonder what might have happened if Adam and Eve had walked up to LORD God naked and said, “Hello LORD God, what can we do for you?” I know I wouldn’t be doing what I am right now. Have a great day.