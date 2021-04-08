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Sabotage Summer [Mirror]
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90 views • April 08, 2021
"Tyrants always lose. And Freedom is always fought for to be taken - So Take It!"
Sabotage Summer - Get rid of the Evidence
5th Gen Warfare includes Mexico Border Drug Running, Human Trafficking, Child Prostitution, CCP Propaganda, Political Extortion, Fentanyl
5th Gen Warfare is not about Land, Sea, and Air - It’s about Influence, Extortion, Brainwashing, Financial Control, Supply Chains
The New Normal is intended a Tyrannical Communist-style Control of the Populace through Psy-ops and Resources
The Real terrain is Human, and they do not hold the terrain
Sabotage Summer - Get rid of the Evidence
5th Gen Warfare includes Mexico Border Drug Running, Human Trafficking, Child Prostitution, CCP Propaganda, Political Extortion, Fentanyl
5th Gen Warfare is not about Land, Sea, and Air - It’s about Influence, Extortion, Brainwashing, Financial Control, Supply Chains
The New Normal is intended a Tyrannical Communist-style Control of the Populace through Psy-ops and Resources
The Real terrain is Human, and they do not hold the terrain
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