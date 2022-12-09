Create New Account
Controlling Identity -- Big Brother Wants To Be God
LifeSiteNews
John-Henry Westen and Fr. James Altman discuss the weakening of traditional western morality, globalist efforts to implement a police state, and how these initiatives serve the ultimate godless agenda of 'Big Brother' -- total identity control.

