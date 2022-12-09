Controlling Identity -- Big Brother Wants To Be God

John-Henry Westen and Fr. James Altman discuss the weakening of traditional western morality, globalist efforts to implement a police state, and how these initiatives serve the ultimate godless agenda of 'Big Brother' -- total identity control.

CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_F&R_Ep_39_120922

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_F&R_Ep_39_120922

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten