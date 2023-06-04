So DID I Ever Hit Someone? Freedomain Livestream

Livestream 4 Jun 2023





My father kept in close contact with his verbally abusive mother until the end of her life. I could see this slowly wear him down over the years





Catcher in the Rye, JD Salinger





OK, but what if your secret is that you have been with a dozen prostitutes? I am still puzzling over that one. What's the golden ratio in honesty?





The devil says sin is no big deal before you do it and then afterward he says it completely defines you





Stef, What would be an example of someone who hides their past in order to get a relationship, in this context.





Your shows are really helping me turn my life around, I am starting to make so many good decisions and not engage in any destructive behaviour and I have just started dating a real quality women. Thank you





Here, is a harder question. for the example of body count, is it possible for this kind of reform, and growth possible.





Stef I’m sorry, but you mentioned you hit your mother when you were a young teen. I understand this was in self defense but I believe this is a contradiction of hitting someone





No you said you had not hit someone. You added fist fight after. I just thought it was curious.





I stated I was sorry I understood where you were coming from and it was in self defense, I know why you did it and I had opportunities when I was younger too. But did not.





You had not gone into detail about the hitting in your previous stream. The word just caught my attention as you mentioned you had never hit someone. So I think it’s a choice of words.





My dearest apologies that my messages are coming across as uncompassionate, I do not know how to communicate it over text.





But I started with I’m sorry and you took it the wrong way.

















Thank you Stefan, you know how valuable this show is. I'm only just beginning to see how truly valuable it is, especially since I started working out regularly, going to therapy and journaling.





This stream has been great Stef, Thank You. I wish to be more like you, I may start going to therapy twice a week despite how pricy that can be it helps a lot. Once a week doesn't seem like it's enough, like exercising only once a week.





It's interesting how UPB is sort of automatic for kids. As soon as you do something for one the others say, "What about me?"





What do I do about Father’s Day after basically not speaking to him because he is the epitome of a narcissist?





Do you think it’s harder to peacefully parent, multiple children, interactions-Sibling fighting? I know you did very very well with a single child.





I am going to a speed dating event tonight (one of the many things I am currently trying). Any suggestions about topics of conversation? I got a few in mind, but I am really open to suggestions.