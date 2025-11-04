Morning Manna - Nov 4, 2025 - Proverbs 16:1-5 - The Sovereign Hand: God’s Rule over Human Plans

Proverbs 16:1–5 reveals the supreme authority of God over every human thought, word, and action. Though man prepares his heart, the final answer belongs to the Lord. Every way may seem right in our own eyes, but God alone weighs the motives. When we commit our works to Him, our thoughts find stability under His direction. The Lord has made all things for His purpose—even the wicked for the day of judgment—and He declares every proud heart an abomination. In this Morning Manna study, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how divine sovereignty, human responsibility, and humility before God define the path of true wisdom.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





