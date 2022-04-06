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CrossTalk: Ukrainian War Crimes in Bucha Exposed: Zelensky’s MI6 Nazi False Flag Murdered Kids
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10 views • April 06, 2022
Michael Voris from Church Militant joins CrossTalk News to discuss the root causes of the progressive movement, feminism, and abortion. Voris also shares Church Militant's mission and what they have been doing to upend evil in the Catholic Church.
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Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews
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Support our mission by donating through GiveSendGo.com/CrossTalkMission
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