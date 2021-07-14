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BEFORE VS. AFTER VACCINE BLOOD WORK SHOWS TROUBLING INDICATORS: INFLAMMATION? CARCINOGENS? (MIRRORED)
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1243 views • July 14, 2021
BEFORE VS. AFTER VACCINE BLOOD WORK SHOWS TROUBLING INDICATORS: INFLAMMATION? CARCINOGENS? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GHIb0fZaRjIz/
Heart attacks, strokes and blood clots to the brain for everyone. Don't be shy plenty for all! They will be turning on 5G very soon.
Source: Tim Truth.
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GHIb0fZaRjIz/
Heart attacks, strokes and blood clots to the brain for everyone. Don't be shy plenty for all! They will be turning on 5G very soon.
Source: Tim Truth.
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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