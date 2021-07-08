© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christians Prepare as Bolsheviks Go Door-to-Door (again)
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
154 views • July 08, 2021
One is reminded of Jesus driving the demons out of a man into a herd of pigs - just as Russia drove out its alien Bolsheviks and they landed in America. And now firmly in power in their new home, the demons are going door-to-door again - this time with syringes instead of rifles. Today, we look at some practical advice you can use when they pay a visit.
Marcionite Church bans Covid RNA 'vaccinations'
https://www.prlog.org/12832383-marcionite-church-forbids-rnadna-vaccinations-for-members.html
Military-grade propaganda aimed at Americans and the Smith-Mundt Act
https://www.usagm.gov/who-we-are/oversight/legislation/smith-mundt-faqs/#q1
Prayers and Inscriptions of the Pre-Nicene Christians
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/mass.html
How the first Christians used copper to stay healthy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFHlMt8bDEQ
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
FBN FirstApp
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/firstapp.html
Audio only:
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/firstbiblenetwork/episodes/2021-07-07T23_42_27-07_00
Marcionite Church bans Covid RNA 'vaccinations'
https://www.prlog.org/12832383-marcionite-church-forbids-rnadna-vaccinations-for-members.html
Military-grade propaganda aimed at Americans and the Smith-Mundt Act
https://www.usagm.gov/who-we-are/oversight/legislation/smith-mundt-faqs/#q1
Prayers and Inscriptions of the Pre-Nicene Christians
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/mass.html
How the first Christians used copper to stay healthy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFHlMt8bDEQ
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
FBN FirstApp
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/firstapp.html
Audio only:
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/firstbiblenetwork/episodes/2021-07-07T23_42_27-07_00
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.