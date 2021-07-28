David Havok at the World Wide Rally For Freedom

David says it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that our freedoms are under attack. Republicans are not going to save you. Democrats are not going to save you. We need to come together and save ourselves.If the vaccines work, we don't need vaccine passports. If the vaccine doesn't work, we don't need vaccine passports.This isn't about a virus, this is about a world wide communist take over. We need to recognize we are all neighbors and have more in common than the things that divide us.They are censoring what information you are allowed to see. The first amendment is under attack. Now is not the time to be quiet. The answer to 1984 is 1776.Do we want to be slaves? Do we want to be free? Then let your voice be heard!#WorldWideRally #WeWillAllBeThere #Freedom