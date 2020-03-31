© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3/31/20 #HOLYCVWAR: NORAD, Jesuits, Ireland/CV Refugees, 5G #Easterdarkness
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
129 views • April 01, 2020
You Are Free TV
85.6K subscribers
3/31: Tonight, POTUS says he will shelter at WH for 30 days, NORAD called to Cheyenne Mountain DUMB, 5G battle underway and meanwhile, in Ireland, Refugees moved to small towns to make way for more coming from Greece.
3/27: Today, POTUS signs the $2T Covid bill, while the DS sends petitions to voters for mail-in ballots based on CV fears...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.5gcrisis.com/congressiona...
https://www.change.org/p/leah-presley...
https://heavy.com/news/2020/03/earthq...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://nypost.com/2020/03/31/andrew-...
What Huawei is capable of with 5G:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGkU7...
Please subscribe!
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news...
https://www.radiokerry.ie/caherciveen...
Look at these two FB links to see the placement of refugees in Kerry, Ireland as a CV response:
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?stor...
https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-...
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?stor...
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/irela...
Great video by Dr Cowan on the 5G assault and CV:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqk5k...
Please subscribe!
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world...
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/in...
Alpha Zebra in 2010 predicting the China CV:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d86DR...
Please sub to Alpha Zebra!
PLEASE JOIN THE 6pm Prayer Wave Worldwide! Wherever you are on the planet, 6pm to create a wave of Heart Resonance! Pray for human freedom, the defeat of the Luciferian Cabal and for the end of globalist medical necrophilic Tyranny!
Please watch YAFTV Tetrogen interview to learn more about healing your metabolism:
https://youtu.be/EHJuvrOkims
Diabetes, Insulin Resistance now shown to be linked to CV deaths, reported on Fox News by NY MD.
PLEASE NOTICE: You must use the link below to get the YAFTV discount:
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
C60 is the most potent antioxidant available to fight inflammation, viral load and help protect/repair DNA:
For C60PP 10% discount: fr10
https://www.c60purplepower.com
Patron 20% off coupon code sent to you when you become a Patron!
To further support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
85.6K subscribers
3/31: Tonight, POTUS says he will shelter at WH for 30 days, NORAD called to Cheyenne Mountain DUMB, 5G battle underway and meanwhile, in Ireland, Refugees moved to small towns to make way for more coming from Greece.
3/27: Today, POTUS signs the $2T Covid bill, while the DS sends petitions to voters for mail-in ballots based on CV fears...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.5gcrisis.com/congressiona...
https://www.change.org/p/leah-presley...
https://heavy.com/news/2020/03/earthq...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://nypost.com/2020/03/31/andrew-...
What Huawei is capable of with 5G:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGkU7...
Please subscribe!
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news...
https://www.radiokerry.ie/caherciveen...
Look at these two FB links to see the placement of refugees in Kerry, Ireland as a CV response:
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?stor...
https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-...
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?stor...
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/irela...
Great video by Dr Cowan on the 5G assault and CV:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqk5k...
Please subscribe!
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world...
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/in...
Alpha Zebra in 2010 predicting the China CV:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d86DR...
Please sub to Alpha Zebra!
PLEASE JOIN THE 6pm Prayer Wave Worldwide! Wherever you are on the planet, 6pm to create a wave of Heart Resonance! Pray for human freedom, the defeat of the Luciferian Cabal and for the end of globalist medical necrophilic Tyranny!
Please watch YAFTV Tetrogen interview to learn more about healing your metabolism:
https://youtu.be/EHJuvrOkims
Diabetes, Insulin Resistance now shown to be linked to CV deaths, reported on Fox News by NY MD.
PLEASE NOTICE: You must use the link below to get the YAFTV discount:
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
C60 is the most potent antioxidant available to fight inflammation, viral load and help protect/repair DNA:
For C60PP 10% discount: fr10
https://www.c60purplepower.com
Patron 20% off coupon code sent to you when you become a Patron!
To further support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.