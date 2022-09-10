[BRACE FOR IMPACT] OBAMA & BEAST SYSTEM-KAMALA WILL BE PRESIDENT

PLEASE READ "BRACE FOR IMPACT" - Sept 9, 2022

Considering I rested for 22 minutes last night, I am surprisingly refreshed and full of the zeal of the Lord. Here is what Yah said to me [after] I finished yesterdays videos & released them. This was about 3am today. The Lord Jesus Christ wants us here in America to know certain things so we are not in the dark, also the church everywhere should know this. I will put the full prophecy up on the blog when there is time but the gist is this:

“ Tell my people to tighten their belts. Tell them to put food in their baskets, their readiness gear on their bodies and shoes on their feet, because THE SHIP IS GOING DOWN. The ship called America, this sailing TITANIC VESSEL is going full steam ahead into the iceberg. My people should prepare for this and stop clinging to hope that is not going to manifest.”

" Tighten the belt, food in baskets, shoes on feet- It is time to be like the people of Israel when they were getting ready to leave Egypt. IT IS TIME TO BE WISE AND FLEXIBLE BECAUSE OF WHAT IS AHEAD.

People of God, it's like this. You're driving and the brakes fail. They fail, you try to control the wheel but it's useless. You have one or two desperate moments trying to regain control but when the brakes fail you know- [if you're a real driver and your license isn't fake]- YOU KNOW THERE'S AN IMPACT COMING WHEN BRAKES FAIL. The only question is, will you let that impact kill you or will you do your best to minimize the effect on your life?

How should you prepare for that impact? Through Facebook chatting all day? Youtube browsing all night? Do we know what it means when God says the drivers at the wheel of America have aimed the nation

FULL SPEED AHEAD AT THE TITANIC ICEBERG, AND THERE'S NO HOPE COMING TO STOP THAT DIRECTION FROM HAPPENING?