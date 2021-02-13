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Militias and The Second Amendment - Ep. 26 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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80 views • February 13, 2021
In this brief but concise video we breakdown the Second Amendment and show why the right to keep and bear arms and the formation and continuation of militias are a must. If our government will not keep their oath to uphold the Constitution, we citizens must do so. They have attacked our freedom of speech and have censored us; next they will attempt to disarm us.
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