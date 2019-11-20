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China Increases Church Surveillance - Face and Fingerprint Scanning
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10 views • November 20, 2019
🙏🙏 China Increases Church Surveillance - Face and Fingerprint Scanning 🙏🙏
Hi-tech surveillance devices including face and fingerprint scanning equipment are now being installed in churches throughout China.
According to a report from Bitter Winter, a publication that explores human rights and religious freedom in China, a facial recognition system that was placed in a government-controlled church, called the Three-Self Church, in Urumqi — the capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region — is now being introduced elsewhere in China.
"On October 6, Muyang Church (literally Shepherding Church) in the central province of Hubei, which is also the home of the Two Chinese Christian Councils of Huangshi city, had two biometric devices set up on its second floor. Since then, congregation members have to stand in line to have their faces and fingerprints scanned before being allowed to enter the church," the publication reported.
🙏🙏 China Increases Church Surveillance - Face and Fingerprint Scanning 🙏🙏
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👍👊 Always remember, we don’t always have to like or agree with what anyone else says or does, but we are commanded by God to do these two things:
1. Love God
2. Love our Neighbor
These are the two rules that this community must abide by on this video channel, and all of its discussions.
And remember, I’m just a Christian Dude trying to figure it out just like you.
So, join me in the discussion, and I’ll see you in our next video.
Take care, and God Bless. 👍👊
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✝✝✝Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like, unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.✝✝✝
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🔻🔻🔻REFERENCES🔻🔻🔻
▶BibleGateway - http://bit.ly/IJADBG
▶The Christian Post - https://ChristianPost.com
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#ChinaSurveillance #FaceAndFingerPrintScanning #ChurchSurveillance
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Hi-tech surveillance devices including face and fingerprint scanning equipment are now being installed in churches throughout China.
According to a report from Bitter Winter, a publication that explores human rights and religious freedom in China, a facial recognition system that was placed in a government-controlled church, called the Three-Self Church, in Urumqi — the capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region — is now being introduced elsewhere in China.
"On October 6, Muyang Church (literally Shepherding Church) in the central province of Hubei, which is also the home of the Two Chinese Christian Councils of Huangshi city, had two biometric devices set up on its second floor. Since then, congregation members have to stand in line to have their faces and fingerprints scanned before being allowed to enter the church," the publication reported.
🙏🙏 China Increases Church Surveillance - Face and Fingerprint Scanning 🙏🙏
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
👍👊 Always remember, we don’t always have to like or agree with what anyone else says or does, but we are commanded by God to do these two things:
1. Love God
2. Love our Neighbor
These are the two rules that this community must abide by on this video channel, and all of its discussions.
And remember, I’m just a Christian Dude trying to figure it out just like you.
So, join me in the discussion, and I’ll see you in our next video.
Take care, and God Bless. 👍👊
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
✝✝✝Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like, unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.✝✝✝
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Remember To Subscribe, Like, And Comment Below.
🔻🔻🔻SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE VIDEOS HERE🔻🔻🔻
SUBSCRIBE ►http://bit.ly/YTIJADSUB
👍 Do you like this video? Like it & Share it with friends!
🔔 Turn on post notifications to get all my latest updates
📥 Comment below to share your thoughts!
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔻🔻🔻FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA🔻🔻🔻
GAB - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeGab
MINDS - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeMinds
BITCHUTE - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBitChute
TWITTER - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeTwitter
BRIGHTEON - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBrighteon
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🔻🔻🔻REFERENCES🔻🔻🔻
▶BibleGateway - http://bit.ly/IJADBG
▶The Christian Post - https://ChristianPost.com
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Music: «Punky» from https://www.bensound.com/
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
#ChinaSurveillance #FaceAndFingerPrintScanning #ChurchSurveillance
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