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Controversy Over Vaccine Research
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11 views • June 01, 2020
Posted on YT by CBS 10 years ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTh97pANTxc&t=16s
CBS News Investigative Correspondent Sharyl Attkisson asked Dr. Andrew Wakefield about the controversy surrounding his study on vaccinated and unvaccinated animals.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTh97pANTxc&t=16s
CBS News Investigative Correspondent Sharyl Attkisson asked Dr. Andrew Wakefield about the controversy surrounding his study on vaccinated and unvaccinated animals.
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