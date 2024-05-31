The Great Pyramid - P3 - Time Machine? Power Plant? Death Star? Industrial Chemicals for Mining?

The Great Pyramid - A Weapon of Note in Extradimensional Warfare -- The Science+Magic Technologies of Angel Wars in the Heavenlies
Part 3 - Time Machine? Power Plant? Death Star? Industrial Chemicals for Mining? None of the above, or ALL of the above? This third installment in the series makes reference to the work of Christopher Dunn and Joseph P. Farrell and to the additional work of Geoffrey Drumm and Joe Parr.
My conclusion about the ultimate purpose of the Great Pyramid remains. It's expected to be leveraged as "the ultimate" weapon in an upcoming conflict!
Revelation 19:19: And I saw the beast and the kings of the earth and their armies assembled to make war against Him who sat on the horse and against His army.
