Faith & Liberty #22 - Twenty Twenty Two More Weeks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Faith & Liberty #22 - Streamed live on Dec 30th, 2021
Just twenty twenty two more weeks y'all! This evening we wrapped up 2021 with our final episode of the year, exactly 5 months after our first stream. What a ride it's been!
\ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \
Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/