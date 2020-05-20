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İNSANLAR NEDEN ÖLÜYOR? BİR YAKINIM KORONADAN ÖLDÜ DİYENLER ÖZELLİKLE İZLESİN
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1798 views • May 20, 2020
BU VİDEO YOUTUBE'DAN KALDIRILDI!!!
Yükledikten 1 gün sonra sildiler...
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Görüntü Kaynakça:
Mytonomy channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvLFz1KSYMA
...
Corona Gerçeği kanalı
Corona - Asla Var Olmayan Salgın | Dr med Claus Köhnlein (20.03.2020)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xy6VLvnl-LE
Yükledikten 1 gün sonra sildiler...
***
Görüntü Kaynakça:
Mytonomy channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvLFz1KSYMA
...
Corona Gerçeği kanalı
Corona - Asla Var Olmayan Salgın | Dr med Claus Köhnlein (20.03.2020)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xy6VLvnl-LE
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