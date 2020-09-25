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Prophecy: Urgent and Wonderful, IF YOU ARE NOT the Deep State, Arise America!
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28 views • September 25, 2020
Very strong word. The Lord is going to attack those who have embraced the lying spirit and He's going to start now. Indictments are coming, and for some, jail time will follow. But for those who have loved the Lord and followed His truths, be brought to the forefront My sons and daughters. Good news, very good news.
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