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Letter To The Masses
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42 views • March 30, 2021
This is a letter I wrote and sent out last year, warning friends and family of the things that are quickly approaching. If it sounds familiar, it's because Steve Quayle asked me for permissions for my letter and send it out to his subscribers and those who attended his Final Warnings Conference.
Take Care,
Take Christ,
Monique in Oregon
Take Care,
Take Christ,
Monique in Oregon
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