“‘I am personally proud of the ruins in Gaza, and that every baby, even 80 years from now, will tell their grandchildren what the Jews did,"
Said May Golan, Israeli Minister of Social Equality, highlighting the deep-rooted extremism in Israel’s political leadership and the normalisation of violence against Palestinians.
