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Acts 22 -23 KJV
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0 view • January 02, 2022
Paul spake to the people. Paul testified of his miraculous conversion on the road to Damascus. Paul spake to the council. Certain of the Jews plotted to kill Paul. Paul was sent to Felix the governor.
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