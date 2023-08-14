Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 13

▪️Ukrainian units on Saturday again tried to launch a drone strike at Crimean peninsula.





In total, 20 aircrafts were neutralized by EW forces and air defense.





▪️Also, AFU made another attempt to launch a missile strike at Crimean Bridge.





Two Ukrainian modified S-200 missiles were intercepted by air defense and did not cause any damage.





▪️In Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian units continue attacks at Klishchiivka.





As a result of the another battle, the Russian paratroopers not only repulsed the attack, but were also able to capture the AFU servicemen.





▪️AFU proceed to conduct daily shelling of Donbass, including with cluster munitions.





Several districts of Donetsk and other settlements were hit. One person was killed and eight were wounded.





▪️At Vremivka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to storm Urozhaine.





Despite the statements about the complete withdrawal of Russian units, at the moment fierce fighting is going on for the southern part of the village.





▪️In Orikhiv sector, the enemy continues its methodical offensive at Robotyne.





Despite all AFU efforts, the settlement remains under the full control of Russian units.





▪️The difficult situation persists in Kherson direction, where AFU hold a bridgehead west of Kozachi Laheri.





The enemy almost continuously strikes at the village and conducts attacks on Russian positions.



