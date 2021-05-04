© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Physician Be Warned
Follow
4
Share
Report
340 views • May 04, 2021
Country doctor warned by administration to watch what he says about giving sound medical advice concerning Covid vaccines.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6090103609bc6e0aa5b46c4f
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6090103609bc6e0aa5b46c4f
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.