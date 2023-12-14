Create New Account
‘RED FLAG’ 🚩 BOSTON MAYOR TORCHED FOR ‘NO WHITES’ HOLIDAY PARTY
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WzrG0G0uTw


'The Five' co-host Jessica Tarlov and FOX News contributor Tyrus joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss criticism facing Boston Mayor Michelle Wu for disinviting White colleagues from the city's holiday party.


Boston, officially the City of Boston, is the capital and most populous city of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the United States and 24th-most populous city in the country. The city proper covers 48.4 square miles with a population of 675,647 in 2020, also making it the most populous city in New England.


FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most-watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.


