Why We Homeschool: KBN Ministries (2018)

In these last days, home schooling is the only *soul* option. Renewing our minds also means renewing your families minds as well. Find out why me and my wife decided to do so for our family.



Proverbs 25:2

It is the Glory of GOD to conceal a thing, but it is the Honor of Kings to search out a matter.



Ephesians 5:1

Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.



1 Peter 2:12

Conduct yourselves with such honor among the Gentiles that, though they slander you as evildoers, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day He visits us.



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