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Why We Homeschool: KBN Ministries (2018)
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10 views • January 18, 2020
In these last days, home schooling is the only *soul* option. Renewing our minds also means renewing your families minds as well. Find out why me and my wife decided to do so for our family.
Proverbs 25:2
It is the Glory of GOD to conceal a thing, but it is the Honor of Kings to search out a matter.
Ephesians 5:1
Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.
1 Peter 2:12
Conduct yourselves with such honor among the Gentiles that, though they slander you as evildoers, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day He visits us.
KingdomBoundNomads
Help support our Ministry by sharing or donating. Any effort helps.
www.paypal.me/kingdomboundnomads
Cashapp link
$kingdomboundnomads
Peace, Love, and Light
Proverbs 25:2
It is the Glory of GOD to conceal a thing, but it is the Honor of Kings to search out a matter.
Ephesians 5:1
Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.
1 Peter 2:12
Conduct yourselves with such honor among the Gentiles that, though they slander you as evildoers, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day He visits us.
KingdomBoundNomads
Help support our Ministry by sharing or donating. Any effort helps.
www.paypal.me/kingdomboundnomads
Cashapp link
$kingdomboundnomads
Peace, Love, and Light
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