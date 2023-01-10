A Near Narrative of Today's World

A Tribute in Memory of Tiffany Dover, a sister nurse whom believed that what she did, was in good faith for humanity.
She trusted the science that unfortunately led to a tragic outcome.
She put her hands together. Maybe a reminder for us to pray in all situations.
To firstly put our trust in God, and not put faith in a Government nor in science that invariably lets us down. .
