A Near Narrative of Today's World
ASP
Published Yesterday

A Tribute in Memory of Tiffany Dover, a sister nurse whom believed that what she did, was in good faith for humanity. 

She trusted the science that unfortunately led to a tragic outcome. 

She put her hands together. Maybe a reminder for us to pray in all situations.

To firstly put our trust in God, and not put faith in a Government nor in science that invariably lets us down. . 


